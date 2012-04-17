Apr 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/05/12) 35.75/37.50 07.90/08.29 08.14/08.53 2M(19/06/12) 66.75/68.75 07.74/07.97 08.09/08.32 3M(19/07/12) 95.25/97.25 07.40/07.56 07.88/08.04 6M(19/10/12) 171.50/173.50 06.63/06.70 07.39/07.47 1Y(19/04/13) 299.50/301.50 05.80/05.84 06.93/06.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.6265 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)