Apr 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.41 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.49 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/05/12) 34.50/36.25 07.89/08.29 08.13/08.53 2M(20/06/12) 66.25/68.00 07.70/07.90 08.05/08.26 3M(20/07/12) 94.00/96.00 07.32/07.48 07.80/07.96 6M(22/10/12) 171.50/173.50 06.57/06.65 07.34/07.41 1Y(22/04/13) 298.50/300.50 05.76/05.80 06.89/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.5035 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)