Apr 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.53 percent on Thursday compared with 7.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.45 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/05/12) 34.00/35.50 07.97/08.32 08.22/08.57 2M(25/06/12) 69.75/71.25 07.79/07.95 08.14/08.31 3M(23/07/12) 95.75/97.50 07.40/07.54 07.88/08.02 6M(23/10/12) 174.00/176.00 06.69/06.76 07.45/07.53 1Y(23/04/13) 304.50/306.50 05.87/05.91 06.99/07.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.8930 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)