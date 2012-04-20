Apr 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.51 percent on
Friday compared with 7.53 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.33 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/05/12) 34.50/35.75 08.07/08.36 08.32/08.61
2M(25/06/12) 69.50/71.00 07.87/08.04 08.23/08.40
3M(24/07/12) 96.75/98.75 07.46/07.62 07.94/08.10
6M(25/10/12) 174.75/176.75 06.67/06.74 07.43/07.51
1Y(24/04/13) 305.50/307.50 05.88/05.91 07.00/07.04
Spot rate : 1$ = 51.9995 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
