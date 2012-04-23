Apr 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Monday compared with 7.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.41 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/05/12) 34.75/36.25 08.09/08.44 08.34/08.69 2M(25/06/12) 68.75/70.75 07.88/08.11 08.23/08.46 3M(25/07/12) 97.75/99.75 07.51/07.66 07.99/08.14 6M(25/10/12) 177.75/179.75 06.79/06.86 07.55/07.63 1Y(25/04/13) 309.50/311.50 05.93/05.96 07.05/07.09 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.2295 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)