Apr 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.84 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.44 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/05/12) 40.00/41.50 08.38/08.69 08.62/08.94 2M(26/06/12) 72.50/74.50 08.22/08.44 08.57/08.80 3M(26/07/12) 102.50/104.50 07.79/07.94 08.27/08.42 6M(29/10/12) 188.25/190.25 07.00/07.07 07.76/07.84 1Y(26/04/13) 323.00/325.00 06.12/06.16 07.25/07.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7910 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)