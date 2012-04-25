Apr 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.88 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/05/12) 38.25/39.75 08.31/08.64 08.56/08.88 2M(27/06/12) 71.50/73.25 08.15/08.35 08.51/08.71 3M(27/07/12) 101.50/103.50 07.76/07.91 08.24/08.39 6M(29/10/12) 187.25/189.25 07.04/07.11 07.80/07.88 1Y(29/04/13) 323.25/325.25 06.13/06.16 07.25/07.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.4850 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)