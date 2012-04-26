Apr 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.85 percent on Thursday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.35 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/05/12) 36.50/37.75 08.18/08.46 08.42/08.70 2M(29/06/12) 69.50/71.00 08.04/08.22 08.40/08.57 3M(31/07/12) 101.25/103.25 07.64/07.79 08.12/08.27 6M(31/10/12) 185.75/187.75 07.01/07.09 07.77/07.85 1Y(30/04/13) 322.50/324.50 06.14/06.17 07.26/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.5670 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)