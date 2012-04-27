Apr 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.78 percent on Friday compared with 7.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.37 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/06/12) 38.25/39.75 08.03/08.35 08.27/08.59 2M(03/07/12) 71.00/72.75 07.93/08.13 08.29/08.49 3M(02/08/12) 100.50/102.50 07.57/07.72 08.05/08.20 6M(02/11/12) 184.25/186.25 06.94/07.01 07.70/07.78 1Y(02/05/13) 321.75/323.75 06.11/06.15 07.23/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.6813 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)