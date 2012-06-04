Jun 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.41 percent on Monday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/07/12) 34.00/35.25 07.45/07.73 07.70/07.97 2M(06/08/12) 64.25/66.25 06.93/07.14 07.28/07.50 3M(06/09/12) 93.00/95.00 06.65/06.79 07.13/07.27 6M(06/12/12) 155.00/157.00 05.57/05.64 06.34/06.41 1Y(06/06/13) 274.25/276.25 04.94/04.98 06.08/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5155 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The Libor Rates are as of 01 Jun 2012. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)