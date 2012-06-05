Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.18 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/07/12) 35.25/36.50 07.24/07.49 07.48/07.74 2M(07/08/12) 63.50/65.50 06.84/07.05 07.19/07.41 3M(07/09/12) 92.00/94.00 06.57/06.71 07.05/07.19 6M(07/12/12) 153.75/155.75 05.52/05.59 06.29/06.36 1Y(07/06/13) 275.00/277.00 04.95/04.99 06.09/06.13 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5615 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The Libor Rates are as of 01 Jun 2012. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)