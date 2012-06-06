Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.36 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/07/12) 34.50/35.75 07.32/07.58 07.57/07.83
2M(08/08/12) 64.25/65.75 06.93/07.09 07.28/07.44
3M(10/09/12) 94.00/96.00 06.58/06.72 07.06/07.20
6M(10/12/12) 156.50/158.50 05.56/05.63 06.33/06.40
1Y(10/06/13) 280.50/282.50 05.03/05.06 06.17/06.20
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4958 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
