Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/07/12) 34.50/35.75 07.32/07.58 07.57/07.83 2M(08/08/12) 64.25/65.75 06.93/07.09 07.28/07.44 3M(10/09/12) 94.00/96.00 06.58/06.72 07.06/07.20 6M(10/12/12) 156.50/158.50 05.56/05.63 06.33/06.40 1Y(10/06/13) 280.50/282.50 05.03/05.06 06.17/06.20 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4958 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.