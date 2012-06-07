Jun 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.45 percent on
Thursday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.26 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/07/12) 32.75/34.50 07.23/07.61 07.47/07.86
2M(13/08/12) 65.75/67.75 06.91/07.12 07.26/07.47
3M(11/09/12) 91.50/93.50 06.58/06.73 07.07/07.21
6M(11/12/12) 155.00/157.00 05.61/05.68 06.37/06.45
1Y(11/06/13) 280.75/282.75 05.09/05.13 06.23/06.27
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1455 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
