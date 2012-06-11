Jun 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.48 percent on Monday compared with 6.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.21 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/07/12) 32.50/34.00 07.16/07.49 07.40/07.73 2M(13/08/12) 63.50/65.50 06.88/07.10 07.23/07.45 3M(13/09/12) 92.00/94.00 06.61/06.75 07.09/07.23 6M(13/12/12) 156.25/158.25 05.64/05.71 06.41/06.48 1Y(13/06/13) 282.25/284.25 05.11/05.15 06.25/06.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.2385 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)