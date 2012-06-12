Jun 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.10 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/07/12) 33.25/34.75 06.77/07.07 07.01/07.32 2M(14/08/12) 61.75/63.50 06.59/06.78 06.95/07.13 3M(14/09/12) 88.50/90.50 06.26/06.41 06.75/06.89 6M(14/12/12) 149.50/151.50 05.32/05.39 06.09/06.16 1Y(14/06/13) 269.50/271.50 04.81/04.84 05.95/05.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0545 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)