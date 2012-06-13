Jun 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.30 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/07/12) 32.50/34.00 06.85/07.17 07.10/07.41 2M(16/08/12) 63.00/65.00 06.64/06.85 07.00/07.21 3M(17/09/12) 91.50/93.50 06.36/06.50 06.84/06.98 6M(17/12/12) 154.50/156.50 05.46/05.53 06.23/06.30 1Y(17/06/13) 277.50/279.50 04.94/04.98 06.08/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.8505 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)