Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.38 percent on Thursday compared with 6.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/07/12) 32.00/33.25 06.98/07.25 07.23/07.50 2M(21/08/12) 65.50/67.50 06.70/06.90 07.05/07.26 3M(18/09/12) 90.25/92.25 06.42/06.56 06.90/07.04 6M(18/12/12) 155.00/157.00 05.54/05.61 06.31/06.38 1Y(18/06/13) 282.00/284.00 05.05/05.09 06.20/06.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7940 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)