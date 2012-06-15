Jun 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on Friday compared with 6.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/07/12) 31.75/33.25 06.93/07.25 07.17/07.50 2M(21/08/12) 64.50/66.50 06.70/06.91 07.06/07.27 3M(20/09/12) 91.75/93.75 06.46/06.60 06.94/07.08 6M(19/12/12) 158.00/160.00 05.65/05.72 06.42/06.49 1Y(19/06/13) 286.75/288.75 05.14/05.18 06.28/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7630 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)