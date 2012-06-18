Jun 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.61 percent on Monday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/07/12) 31.50/32.75 06.89/07.17 07.14/07.42 2M(21/08/12) 63.50/65.50 06.72/06.94 07.08/07.29 3M(20/09/12) 91.75/93.75 06.55/06.69 07.03/07.17 6M(20/12/12) 160.75/162.75 05.77/05.84 06.54/06.61 1Y(20/06/13) 292.50/294.50 05.26/05.30 06.40/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5990 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)