Jun 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.69 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.32 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/07/12) 34.50/36.00 07.03/07.33 07.27/07.58 2M(21/08/12) 64.50/66.50 06.89/07.10 07.25/07.46 3M(21/09/12) 94.00/96.00 06.66/06.80 07.14/07.28 6M(21/12/12) 164.25/166.25 05.85/05.92 06.62/06.69 1Y(21/06/13) 297.00/299.00 05.30/05.34 06.44/06.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0143 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)