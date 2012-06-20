Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.96 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/07/12) 35.00/36.50 07.38/07.69 07.63/07.94 2M(22/08/12) 67.50/69.00 07.23/07.39 07.59/07.75 3M(24/09/12) 100.00/102.00 06.95/07.09 07.43/07.57 6M(24/12/12) 173.25/175.25 06.12/06.19 06.89/06.96 1Y(24/06/13) 312.75/314.75 05.57/05.60 06.71/06.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.8585 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)