Jun 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.04 percent on Thursday compared with 6.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/07/12) 33.75/35.25 07.28/07.60 07.53/07.85 2M(27/08/12) 70.25/72.25 07.21/07.42 07.57/07.78 3M(25/09/12) 99.75/101.75 07.01/07.16 07.50/07.64 6M(26/12/12) 176.25/178.25 06.20/06.27 06.97/07.04 1Y(25/06/13) 318.00/320.00 05.64/05.67 06.78/06.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.4178 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)