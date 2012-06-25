Jun 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.98 percent on Monday compared with 6.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/07/12) 33.75/35.25 07.26/07.59 07.51/07.84 2M(27/08/12) 68.50/70.50 07.25/07.46 07.60/07.81 3M(27/09/12) 100.00/102.00 07.02/07.16 07.49/07.63 6M(27/12/12) 174.00/176.00 06.14/06.21 06.91/06.98 1Y(27/06/13) 314.75/316.75 05.57/05.60 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.5340 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)