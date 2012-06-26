Jun 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.95 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.18 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/07/12) 36.25/37.75 07.24/07.54 07.49/07.79 2M(28/08/12) 69.00/70.75 07.23/07.42 07.59/07.77 3M(28/09/12) 100.50/102.50 06.99/07.13 07.46/07.60 6M(28/12/12) 175.00/177.00 06.12/06.19 06.88/06.95 1Y(28/06/13) 315.75/317.75 05.53/05.57 06.67/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 57.0728 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)