Jun 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.26 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/08/12) 36.50/37.75 07.55/07.81 07.80/08.06
2M(04/09/12) 73.25/75.00 07.46/07.63 07.81/07.99
3M(03/10/12) 104.25/106.25 07.27/07.41 07.74/07.88
6M(03/01/13) 184.50/186.50 06.43/06.50 07.20/07.27
1Y(03/07/13) 333.50/335.50 05.86/05.89 07.01/07.04
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.9195 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)