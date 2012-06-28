Jun 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Thursday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.26 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/08/12) 36.50/37.75 07.55/07.81 07.80/08.06 2M(04/09/12) 73.25/75.00 07.46/07.63 07.81/07.99 3M(03/10/12) 104.25/106.25 07.27/07.41 07.74/07.88 6M(03/01/13) 184.50/186.50 06.43/06.50 07.20/07.27 1Y(03/07/13) 333.50/335.50 05.86/05.89 07.01/07.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.9195 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)