Jun 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on Friday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.33 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/08/12) 35.75/37.00 07.48/07.74 07.73/07.99 2M(04/09/12) 71.25/73.25 07.33/07.54 07.68/07.89 3M(03/10/12) 101.50/103.50 07.15/07.29 07.63/07.77 6M(03/01/13) 179.75/181.75 06.33/06.40 07.10/07.17 1Y(03/07/13) 325.00/327.00 05.77/05.81 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.3090 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)