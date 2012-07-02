Jul 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on
Monday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.33 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/08/12) 37.50/38.75 07.66/07.92 07.91/08.17
2M(05/09/12) 71.00/72.75 07.49/07.67 07.84/08.02
3M(05/10/12) 102.00/104.00 07.25/07.39 07.72/07.87
6M(07/01/13) 182.75/184.75 06.42/06.49 07.19/07.26
1Y(05/07/13) 326.00/328.00 05.84/05.87 06.99/07.02
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.8300 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
