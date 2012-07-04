Jul 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.46 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.17 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/08/12) 36.75/38.00 07.93/08.20 08.18/08.45 2M(06/09/12) 71.00/72.75 07.66/07.85 08.01/08.20 3M(09/10/12) 105.00/107.00 07.40/07.54 07.87/08.01 6M(07/01/13) 183.00/185.00 06.62/06.69 07.39/07.46 1Y(08/07/13) 328.50/330.50 05.99/06.03 07.14/07.18 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.5525 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)