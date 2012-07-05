Jul 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Thursday compared with 7.46 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/08/12) 35.00/36.25 07.49/07.76 07.74/08.01 2M(10/09/12) 70.00/71.75 07.37/07.55 07.72/07.91 3M(09/10/12) 98.50/100.25 07.10/07.23 07.58/07.70 6M(09/01/13) 173.50/175.50 06.25/06.33 07.02/07.10 1Y(09/07/13) 308.00/310.00 05.60/05.63 06.74/06.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.0250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)