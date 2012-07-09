Jul 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.20 percent on Monday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.21 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/08/12) 37.75/39.00 07.45/07.70 07.71/07.95 2M(11/09/12) 69.50/71.50 07.30/07.51 07.66/07.87 3M(11/10/12) 100.00/102.00 07.08/07.22 07.55/07.70 6M(11/01/13) 179.50/181.50 06.36/06.43 07.13/07.20 1Y(11/07/13) 317.25/319.25 05.66/05.70 06.81/06.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0215 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)