Jul 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.12 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/08/12) 36.75/38.25 07.51/07.82 07.77/08.07 2M(12/09/12) 69.75/71.75 07.36/07.57 07.71/07.92 3M(12/10/12) 100.75/102.75 07.16/07.30 07.63/07.78 6M(14/01/13) 182.50/184.50 06.42/06.49 07.19/07.26 1Y(12/07/13) 320.75/322.75 05.75/05.78 06.89/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.8055 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)