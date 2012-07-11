Jul 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.15 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/08/12) 35.00/36.50 07.44/07.76 07.70/08.02 2M(13/09/12) 68.75/70.50 07.31/07.50 07.66/07.85 3M(15/10/12) 101.00/103.00 07.08/07.22 07.55/07.69 6M(14/01/13) 179.75/181.75 06.41/06.48 07.17/07.25 1Y(15/07/13) 318.25/320.25 05.72/05.75 06.86/06.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)