Jul 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.15 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/08/12) 35.00/36.50 07.44/07.76 07.70/08.02
2M(13/09/12) 68.75/70.50 07.31/07.50 07.66/07.85
3M(15/10/12) 101.00/103.00 07.08/07.22 07.55/07.69
6M(14/01/13) 179.75/181.75 06.41/06.48 07.17/07.25
1Y(15/07/13) 318.25/320.25 05.72/05.75 06.86/06.90
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3650 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
