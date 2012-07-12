Jul 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.15 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/08/12) 34.75/36.25 07.35/07.66 07.60/07.92
2M(17/09/12) 69.50/71.25 07.23/07.41 07.58/07.76
3M(16/10/12) 98.00/100.00 06.98/07.12 07.45/07.59
6M(16/01/13) 177.50/179.50 06.32/06.39 07.08/07.16
1Y(16/07/13) 315.25/317.25 05.66/05.70 06.80/06.84
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6985 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)