Jul 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on
Friday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.88 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/08/12) 34.50/35.75 07.30/07.56 07.55/07.82
2M(17/09/12) 68.50/70.50 07.25/07.46 07.60/07.81
3M(17/10/12) 98.00/100.00 06.99/07.13 07.46/07.60
6M(17/01/13) 177.50/179.50 06.33/06.40 07.09/07.16
1Y(17/07/13) 316.00/318.00 05.68/05.71 06.82/06.86
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6560 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
