Aug 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.60 percent on
Monday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/09/12) 34.25/35.75 07.50/07.82 07.73/08.06
2M(29/10/12) 68.50/70.25 07.37/07.56 07.71/07.90
3M(29/11/12) 101.00/103.00 07.21/07.35 07.65/07.79
6M(28/02/13) 189.00/191.00 06.78/06.85 07.53/07.60
1Y(29/08/13) 338.00/340.00 06.08/06.12 07.19/07.23
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5930 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: The Libor Rates are as of 24 Aug 2012.
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
