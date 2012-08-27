Aug 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.60 percent on Monday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/09/12) 34.25/35.75 07.50/07.82 07.73/08.06 2M(29/10/12) 68.50/70.25 07.37/07.56 07.71/07.90 3M(29/11/12) 101.00/103.00 07.21/07.35 07.65/07.79 6M(28/02/13) 189.00/191.00 06.78/06.85 07.53/07.60 1Y(29/08/13) 338.00/340.00 06.08/06.12 07.19/07.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5930 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The Libor Rates are as of 24 Aug 2012. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)