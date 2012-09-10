Sep 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Monday compared with 7.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/10/12) 33.50/34.75 07.37/07.64 07.60/07.87 2M(15/11/12) 70.50/72.25 07.27/07.45 07.60/07.78 3M(12/12/12) 98.75/100.50 07.16/07.28 07.57/07.70 6M(12/03/13) 188.50/190.50 06.87/06.94 07.59/07.67 1Y(12/09/13) 343.50/345.50 06.21/06.24 07.30/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3390 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)