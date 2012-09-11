Sep 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.52 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/10/12) 35.25/36.75 07.24/07.55 07.47/07.78 2M(15/11/12) 68.50/70.25 07.15/07.33 07.48/07.66 3M(13/12/12) 97.50/99.25 07.04/07.17 07.45/07.58 6M(13/03/13) 185.25/187.25 06.73/06.80 07.45/07.52 1Y(13/09/13) 338.00/340.00 06.09/06.12 07.18/07.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5223 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)