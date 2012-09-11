Sep 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.52 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.00 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(15/10/12) 35.25/36.75 07.24/07.55 07.47/07.78
2M(15/11/12) 68.50/70.25 07.15/07.33 07.48/07.66
3M(13/12/12) 97.50/99.25 07.04/07.17 07.45/07.58
6M(13/03/13) 185.25/187.25 06.73/06.80 07.45/07.52
1Y(13/09/13) 338.00/340.00 06.09/06.12 07.18/07.22
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5223 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
