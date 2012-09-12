Sep 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.46 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.91 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/10/12) 33.75/35.00 07.19/07.46 07.42/07.69 2M(15/11/12) 66.25/68.00 07.06/07.24 07.38/07.57 3M(14/12/12) 96.00/97.75 06.97/07.10 07.37/07.50 6M(14/03/13) 182.75/184.75 06.67/06.74 07.38/07.46 1Y(16/09/13) 336.50/338.50 06.06/06.09 07.14/07.18 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.2605 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)