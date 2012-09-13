Sep 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.20 percent on Thursday compared with 7.46 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/10/12) 31.75/33.25 06.97/07.30 07.19/07.52 2M(19/11/12) 65.75/67.25 06.87/07.03 07.19/07.35 3M(17/12/12) 93.25/95.00 06.75/06.87 07.15/07.27 6M(18/03/13) 177.50/179.50 06.42/06.49 07.13/07.20 1Y(17/09/13) 325.25/327.25 05.87/05.90 06.94/06.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)