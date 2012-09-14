Sep 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on
Friday compared with 7.20 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.83 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/10/12) 30.25/31.50 06.73/07.00 06.95/07.23
2M(19/11/12) 62.25/63.75 06.70/06.86 07.01/07.17
3M(18/12/12) 90.00/91.75 06.60/06.72 06.99/07.12
6M(18/03/13) 171.25/173.25 06.31/06.38 07.01/07.09
1Y(18/09/13) 318.25/320.25 05.82/05.85 06.88/06.92
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.7270 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)