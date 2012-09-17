Sep 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on
Monday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.76 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/10/12) 32.75/34.25 06.92/07.24 07.14/07.46
2M(20/11/12) 62.25/64.00 06.90/07.10 07.21/07.40
3M(20/12/12) 91.50/93.00 06.80/06.91 07.19/07.30
6M(20/03/13) 174.00/176.00 06.50/06.58 07.20/07.27
1Y(20/09/13) 320.50/322.50 05.94/05.98 07.00/07.04
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9740 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
