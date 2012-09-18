Sep 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.04 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.84 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/10/12) 31.50/32.50 06.84/07.05 07.06/07.28 2M(21/11/12) 61.50/63.00 06.78/06.95 07.09/07.26 3M(21/12/12) 89.50/91.00 06.62/06.73 07.01/07.12 6M(21/03/13) 168.75/170.75 06.27/06.35 06.97/07.04 1Y(23/09/13) 314.75/316.75 05.77/05.81 06.83/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2570 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)