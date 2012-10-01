Oct 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.40 percent on
Monday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.04 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/11/12) 34.00/35.25 07.35/07.62 07.56/07.84
2M(04/12/12) 63.25/64.75 07.17/07.34 07.46/07.63
3M(04/01/13) 92.25/94.00 06.93/07.07 07.30/07.43
6M(04/04/13) 175.25/177.25 06.66/06.73 07.32/07.40
1Y(04/10/13) 316.75/318.75 06.00/06.04 07.04/07.08
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7845 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
