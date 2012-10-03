Oct 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.69 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/11/12) 32.00/33.25 07.20/07.48 07.42/07.70 2M(05/12/12) 61.50/63.25 07.03/07.23 07.33/07.53 3M(07/01/13) 91.25/93.00 06.77/06.90 07.13/07.26 6M(05/04/13) 169.50/171.50 06.50/06.57 07.15/07.22 1Y(07/10/13) 307.00/309.00 05.83/05.87 06.86/06.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.3345 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)