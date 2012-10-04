Oct 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.33 percent on Thursday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.62 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/11/12) 32.25/33.75 07.31/07.65 07.53/07.87 2M(10/12/12) 63.00/64.75 07.14/07.33 07.43/07.63 3M(09/01/13) 90.75/92.50 06.93/07.06 07.29/07.42 6M(09/04/13) 171.00/173.00 06.60/06.68 07.25/07.33 1Y(09/10/13) 307.25/309.25 05.91/05.95 06.94/06.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.9755 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)