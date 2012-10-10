Oct 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.03 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/11/12) 35.00/36.25 07.08/07.34 07.30/07.55 2M(12/12/12) 61.75/63.50 06.97/07.16 07.25/07.45 3M(14/01/13) 92.25/94.00 06.75/06.88 07.11/07.23 6M(12/04/13) 171.75/173.75 06.49/06.57 07.13/07.21 1Y(15/10/13) 310.00/312.00 05.80/05.83 06.81/06.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.0445 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)