Oct 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.99 percent on Thursday compared with 7.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/11/12) 30.75/32.25 06.82/07.15 07.04/07.37 2M(17/12/12) 61.50/63.25 06.71/06.90 07.00/07.19 3M(15/01/13) 87.50/89.25 06.54/06.67 06.89/07.02 6M(15/04/13) 166.25/168.25 06.28/06.36 06.91/06.99 1Y(15/10/13) 300.75/302.75 05.67/05.70 06.68/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.0730 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)