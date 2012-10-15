Oct 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.11 percent on Monday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.64 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/11/12) 32.75/34.00 06.82/07.08 07.04/07.30 2M(17/12/12) 60.00/61.50 06.76/06.93 07.04/07.21 3M(17/01/13) 88.50/90.00 06.61/06.72 06.95/07.06 6M(17/04/13) 170.00/172.00 06.42/06.49 07.04/07.11 1Y(17/10/13) 307.00/309.00 05.78/05.82 06.78/06.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.1198 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)