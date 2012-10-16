Oct 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.05 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.51 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/11/12) 31.00/32.25 06.69/06.96 06.91/07.18 2M(18/12/12) 59.00/60.50 06.68/06.85 06.96/07.13 3M(18/01/13) 86.75/88.50 06.52/06.65 06.85/06.98 6M(18/04/13) 167.75/169.75 06.37/06.45 06.97/07.05 1Y(18/10/13) 304.25/306.25 05.76/05.80 06.74/06.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.8193 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)