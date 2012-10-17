Oct 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.76 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/11/12) 31.00/32.50 06.92/07.25 07.14/07.47 2M(19/12/12) 60.50/62.00 06.86/07.03 07.13/07.30 3M(22/01/13) 91.75/93.50 06.68/06.81 07.01/07.14 6M(19/04/13) 171.50/173.50 06.52/06.60 07.12/07.19 1Y(21/10/13) 310.25/312.25 05.85/05.89 06.82/06.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7510 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)